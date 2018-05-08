9-May-2018 9:26 AM
ANA Group reports 56th consecutive month of international pax growth in Mar-2018
ANA Group reported (08-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 3.4 million, -0.7% year-on-year;
- International: 888,267, +7.8%;
- Asia: 615,944, +8.0%;
- North America: 197,992, +8.8%;
- Europe: 74,331, +2.8%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 72.2%
- International: 79.8%;
- Europe: 80.2%;
- Asia: 80.1%;
- North America: 79.4%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 40,449 tons, -7.6%;
- International: 75,410 tons, +5.8%.
According to the CAPA Airline Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the group's 56th consecutive month of international passenger growth. [more - original PR]