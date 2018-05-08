Loading
9-May-2018 9:26 AM

ANA Group reports 56th consecutive month of international pax growth in Mar-2018

ANA Group reported (08-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 3.4 million, -0.7% year-on-year;
    • International: 888,267, +7.8%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 72.2%
    • International: 79.8%;
  • Cargo:
    • Domestic: 40,449 tons, -7.6%;
    • International: 75,410 tons, +5.8%.

According to the CAPA Airline Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the group's 56th consecutive month of international passenger growth. [more - original PR]

