5-Mar-2018 9:12 AM
ANA Group reports 54th consecutive month of international pax growth in Jan-2018
ANA Group reported (02-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jab-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 3.0 million, -0.6% year-on-year;
- International: 818,701, +1.8%;
- North America: 178,971, +5.4%;
- Europe: 65,156, +1.8%;
- Asia: 574,574, +0.7%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 63.2%
- International: 74.3%;
- Asia: 75.9%;
- North America: 74.2%;
- Europe: 70.2%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 32,805 tons, -7.5%;
- International: 68,364 tons, +2.9%.
According to the CAPA Airline Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the 54th consecutive month of international passenger growth. [more - original PR]