Loading
5-Mar-2018 9:12 AM

ANA Group reports 54th consecutive month of international pax growth in Jan-2018

ANA Group reported (02-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jab-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 3.0 million, -0.6% year-on-year;
    • International: 818,701, +1.8%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 63.2%
    • International: 74.3%;
  • Cargo:
    • Domestic: 32,805 tons, -7.5%;
    • International: 68,364 tons, +2.9%.

According to the CAPA Airline Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the 54th consecutive month of international passenger growth. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More