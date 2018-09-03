Become a CAPA Member
3-Sep-2018 9:27 AM

ANA Group intl pax up 10% in Jul-2018, domestic pax down 3%

ANA Group reported (31-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 3.3 million, -2.7% year-on-year;
    • International: 905,512, +9.7%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 68.2%
    • International: 78.3%;
  • Cargo:

