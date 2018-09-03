3-Sep-2018 9:27 AM
ANA Group intl pax up 10% in Jul-2018, domestic pax down 3%
ANA Group reported (31-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 3.3 million, -2.7% year-on-year;
- International: 905,512, +9.7%;
- Asia and Oceania: 631,887, +11.2%;
- North America: 198,645, +9.2%;
- Europe: 74,980, -0.3%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 68.2%
- International: 78.3%;
- Europe: 81.3%;
- North America: 80.3%;
- Asia and Oceania: 75.7%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 38,092 tons, -8.5%;
- International: 75,142 tons, +0.3%. [more - original PR]