2-Apr-2018 11:20 AM
ANA Group: International pax up 8%, domestic pax up 3% in Feb-2018
ANA Group reported (30-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 2.9 million, +2.7% year-on-year;
- International: 795,043, +7.5%;
- North America: 161,522, +6.8%;
- Europe: 66,101, +3.2%;
- Asia and Oceania: 567,420, +8.3%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 68.5%;
- International: 76.6%;
- North America: 70.8%;
- Europe: 79.0%;
- Asia and Oceania: 80.8%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 34,071 tons;
- International: 62,857 tons.