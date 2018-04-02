Loading
2-Apr-2018 11:20 AM

ANA Group: International pax up 8%, domestic pax up 3% in Feb-2018

ANA Group reported (30-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 2.9 million, +2.7% year-on-year;
    • International: 795,043, +7.5%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 68.5%;
    • International: 76.6%;
  • Cargo:
    • Domestic: 34,071 tons;
    • International: 62,857 tons.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More