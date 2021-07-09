9-Jul-2021 12:00 PM
ANA Group domestic pax down 76.8%, intl pax down 95% in May-2021, compared to May-2019
ANA Group reported (08-Jul-2021) the following traffic highlights for May-2021:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 796,366, -76.8% compared to May-2019;
- International: 41,897, -95.0%;
- Asia and Oceania: 20,965, -96.2%;
- North America: 17,205, -91.1%;
- Europe: 3524, -95.7%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 41.5%;
- International: 18.3%;
- North America: 22.9%;
- Europe: 13.0%;
- Asia and Oceania: 15.0%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 15,959 tons, -48.5%;
- International: 65,936 tons, +8.2%. [more - original PR]