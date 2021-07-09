Become a CAPA Member
9-Jul-2021 12:00 PM

ANA Group domestic pax down 76.8%, intl pax down 95% in May-2021, compared to May-2019

ANA Group reported (08-Jul-2021) the following traffic highlights for May-2021:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 796,366, -76.8% compared to May-2019;
    • International: 41,897, -95.0%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 41.5%;
    • International: 18.3%;
  • Cargo:

