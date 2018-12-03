3-Dec-2018 8:09 AM
ANA Group domestic pax down 1% in Oct-2018, intl pax up 2%
ANA Group reported (30-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 3.5 million, -0.8% year-on-year;
- International: 831,050, +2.1%;
- Asia and Oceania: 574,622, +2.8%;
- North America: 177,487, -0.8%;
- Europe: 78,941, +3.2%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 72.6%
- International: 75.3%;
- Europe: 85.1%;
- North America: 76.5%;
- Asia and Oceania: 71.1%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 35,486 tons, -14.2%;
- International: 67,746 tons, -10.3%. [more - original PR]