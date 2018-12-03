Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Dec-2018 8:09 AM

ANA Group domestic pax down 1% in Oct-2018, intl pax up 2%

ANA Group reported (30-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 3.5 million, -0.8% year-on-year;
    • International: 831,050, +2.1%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 72.6%
    • International: 75.3%;
  • Cargo:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More