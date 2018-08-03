Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Aug-2018 8:42 AM

Amsterdam Schiphol reports cargo down 3% in 1H2018, despite 2.3% increase in belly cargo

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport reported a 2.3% year-on-year increase in belly cargo while full freighter air transport movements declined 9.4%. The airport reported detailed cargo traffic highlights for 1H2018:

  • Cargo: 843,832 tonnes, -2.7% year-on-year;
    • Imbound:
    • Outbound:
      • Asia: 150,623 tonnes, -3%;
      • North America: 79,055 tonnes, -4%;
      • Europe: 59,452 tonnes, -4%;
      • Middle East: 55,218 tonnes, -11%.
      • Latin America: 40,445 tonnes, +15%;
      • Africa: 26,674 tonnes, +7%;

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport head of aviation marketing Maaike van der Windt said Shanghai remains our main destination through the continued increase in e-Commerce in China, reaching more than 31,000 tonnes in the first six months of 2018, followed by the US with more than 22,000 tonnes. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More