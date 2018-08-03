Amsterdam Schiphol reports cargo down 3% in 1H2018, despite 2.3% increase in belly cargo

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport reported a 2.3% year-on-year increase in belly cargo while full freighter air transport movements declined 9.4%. The airport reported detailed cargo traffic highlights for 1H2018:

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport head of aviation marketing Maaike van der Windt said Shanghai remains our main destination through the continued increase in e-Commerce in China, reaching more than 31,000 tonnes in the first six months of 2018, followed by the US with more than 22,000 tonnes. [more - original PR]