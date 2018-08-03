3-Aug-2018 8:42 AM
Amsterdam Schiphol reports cargo down 3% in 1H2018, despite 2.3% increase in belly cargo
Amsterdam Schiphol Airport reported a 2.3% year-on-year increase in belly cargo while full freighter air transport movements declined 9.4%. The airport reported detailed cargo traffic highlights for 1H2018:
- Cargo: 843,832 tonnes, -2.7% year-on-year;
- Imbound:
- Asia: 147,112 tonnes, -2%;
- Latin America: 65,255 tonnes, +9%;
- North America: 64,768 tonnes, -11%;
- Africa: 56,733 tonnes, -5%;
- Europe: 55,821 tonnes, -7%;
- Middle East: 42,666 tonnes, -2%;
- Outbound:
- Asia: 150,623 tonnes, -3%;
- North America: 79,055 tonnes, -4%;
- Europe: 59,452 tonnes, -4%;
- Middle East: 55,218 tonnes, -11%.
- Latin America: 40,445 tonnes, +15%;
- Africa: 26,674 tonnes, +7%;
Amsterdam Schiphol Airport head of aviation marketing Maaike van der Windt said Shanghai remains our main destination through the continued increase in e-Commerce in China, reaching more than 31,000 tonnes in the first six months of 2018, followed by the US with more than 22,000 tonnes. [more - original PR]