2-Nov-2023 12:41 PM

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to increase airport charges by 14.8% in 2024

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport announced (01-Nov-2023) plans to increase airport charges by 14.8% in 2024, compared to the 12% previously expected. The additional increase is due to reduced traffic in 2022. CFO Robert Carsouw said: "We've notified the airlines and understand that they're not very pleased. At the same time, it's necessary for the quality at Schiphol and for our financial position". [more - original PR]

