19-Apr-2018 10:53 AM

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport reports pax growth of 7.7% in Mar-2018

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport reported (18-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 5.6 million, +7.7% year-on-year;
  • Cargo: 148,211 tonnes, -5.0%;
    • Freight: 146,249 tonnes, -4.75%;
    • Mail: 1962 tonnes, -18.0%;
  • Aircraft movements: 40,059, +1.6%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's 61st consecutive month of passenger numbers growth. [more - original PR]

