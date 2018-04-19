19-Apr-2018 10:53 AM
Amsterdam Schiphol Airport reports pax growth of 7.7% in Mar-2018
Amsterdam Schiphol Airport reported (18-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 5.6 million, +7.7% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 148,211 tonnes, -5.0%;
- Freight: 146,249 tonnes, -4.75%;
- Mail: 1962 tonnes, -18.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 40,059, +1.6%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's 61st consecutive month of passenger numbers growth. [more - original PR]