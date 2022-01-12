12-Jan-2022 1:01 PM
Amsterdam Schiphol Airport pax up 22% to 25.5m pax in 2021
Amsterdam Schiphol Airport reported (11-Jan-2022) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2021:
- 2021:
- Passengers: 25.5 million, +22.0%;
- Europe: 19.0 million, +25.5%;
- Intercontinental: 6.5 million, +13.0%;
- Cargo: 1.7 million tonnes, +15.4%;
- Freight: 1.7 million tonnes, +15.7%;
- Mail: 13,550 tonnes, -8.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 266,967, +17.4%;
- Europe: 205,300, +19.1%;
- Intercontinental: 61,667, +12.2%. [more - original PR]
