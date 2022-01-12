Become a CAPA Member
Amsterdam Schiphol Airport pax up 22% to 25.5m pax in 2021

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport reported (11-Jan-2022) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2021:
    • Passengers: 2.9 million, +131.6% year-on-year;
      • Europe: 1.9 million, +130.2%;
      • Intercontinental: 931,018, +134.5%;
    • Cargo: 142,705 tonnes, +3.6%;
      • Freight: 141,667 tonnes, +4.3%;
      • Mail: 1038 tonnes, -43.5%;
    • Aircraft movements: 30,225, +90.1%;
      • Europe: 24,523, +123.9%;
      • Intercontinental: 5702, +15.2%;
  • 2021:
    • Passengers: 25.5 million, +22.0%;
      • Europe: 19.0 million, +25.5%;
      • Intercontinental: 6.5 million, +13.0%;
    • Cargo: 1.7 million tonnes, +15.4%;
      • Freight: 1.7 million tonnes, +15.7%;
      • Mail: 13,550 tonnes, -8.6%;
    • Aircraft movements: 266,967, +17.4%;

