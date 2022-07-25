Ampaire completes 'longest nonstop flight ever made by a hybrid-electric aircraft'

Ampaire announced (22-Jul-2022) its hybrid-electric EEL demonstrator aircraft completed an 1880 statute mile mission on 22-Jul-2022, including a 1135 mile nonstop flight which was "the single longest nonstop flight ever made by a hybrid-electric aircraft". Ampaire reported the EEL demonstrated fuel savings of up to 40% compared to the standard Cessna Skymaster on which it is based. The aircraft will be used for demonstration flights in Hawaii and the UK and is expected to travel more than 15,000 miles, which will be "more miles than any hybrid-electric aircraft". [more - original PR]