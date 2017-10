AMP Capital agreed (18-Oct-2017) to acquire 100% of Leeds Bradford Airport from Bridgepoint Advisers Limited for an undisclosed sum. Under Bridgepoint ownership, the airport invested GBP30 million in upgrades, increased employees from around 200 to 460 and passengers numbers increased almost 40%. AMP described Leeds Bradford as a "compelling investment" due its location and growth prospects. [more - original PR]