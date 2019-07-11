Amman Airport pax down 4% in May-2019, but early 2019 has been 'generally positive'

Airport International Group reported (10-Jul-2019) the following passenger traffic highlights for Amman Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) for May-2019:

Passengers: 583,662, -3.8% year-on-year;

Cargo: 9243 tons, -2.5%;

Aircraft movements: 6061, -2.8%.

Airport International Group CEO Kjeld Binger stated: "The numbers recorded at QAIA throughout the first five months of the year were generally positive, despite the marginal decline in our results for May, which were mainly due to the slower pace normally expected during the holy month of Ramadan. Nonetheless, we anticipate promising figures for the upcoming few months, particularly with the summer holidays in full swing". [more - original PR]