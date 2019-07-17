AMFA requests more involvement in 737 MAX situation, reintroduction process

Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) national director Bret Oestreich urged (16-Jul-2019) Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, regulators and manufacturers to involve AMFA more directly as a stakeholder in the Boeing 737 MAX situation and reintroduction process. Mr Oestreich noted AMFA is concerned its involvement with regulators and manufacturers is "more about appearance than substance". AMFA suggested Southwest Airlines have the aircraft maintenance technicians who worked on the 737 MAX when it was still in service continue maintaining the 737 MAX fleet while it is out of service, as the equipment is "too sensitive and complex" to outsource to third party vendors. [more - original PR]