15-Apr-2021 3:43 PM
Americas Airport Leaders Panel now available through CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Apr-2021) the session 'Americas Airport Leaders Panel' from CAPA Live April 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. In the panel, Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport CEO Sean Donohue and Las Vegas McCarran International Airport director of aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis discuss the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the US aviation market and the outlook for recovery. [more - CAPA TV]