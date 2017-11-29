American VP sales Asia Pacific: US aviation industry has shifted from a 'boom-bust' mentality

American Airlines VP sales Asia Pacific Shane Hodges, speaking at the ACTE-CAPA Global Conference Sydney, stated (29-Nov-2017) the US airline industry operated with a "boom-bust" mentality prior to consolidation. Airlines "didn't go 5-6 years without losing significant amounts of money", according to Mr Hodges, adding the mentality is "not the way you can grow as a business and industry long term". Mr Hodges said a cultural change by the carrier was ambitious due to a "heritage of difficult times", however the airline is now a USD50 billion business". Mr Hodges believes the carrier's profits and financial performance is now sustainable due to the cultural shift, noting the airline is about to enter the longest phase of positive growth since 1979.