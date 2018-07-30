Become a CAPA Member
30-Jul-2018 1:01 PM

American to lower cost outlook for rest of 2018, cites success of 'One Airline' efficiency project

American Airlines Group announced (26-Jul-2018) plans to lower its nonfuel cost outlook for 3Q2018 and 4Q2018, citing the success of its 'One Airline' efficiency project. The airline now anticipates CASM ex fuel and special items to be up 1.0% in 3Q2018 and approximately flat in 4Q2018. FY2018 CASM ex fuel and special items is expected to increase 1.5% year-on-year, 0.5 points lower than previous guidance. [more - original PR]  

