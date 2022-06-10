Become a CAPA Member
10-Jun-2022 4:36 PM

American Society of Travel Advisors CEO: Pre-departure testing the 'number one' barrier to recovery

American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) president and CEO Zane Kerby stated (07-Jun-2022) the US' COVID-19 testing requirement for vaccinated international travellers is "the number one barrier to our industry's recovery". Mr Kerby said the order has "little to no impact" on COVID-19 cases within the US, however the economic damage caused by the requirement "grows by the day". Mr Kerby added that according to a recent survey of ASTA members, 83% of trip cancellations are due to the US testing requirement and noted US' largest trading partners and outbound travel markets, including the UK, EU, Canada and Australia, have removed pre-departure testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers. [more - original PR]

