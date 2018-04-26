American Express Global Business Travel unveils ground transportation platform

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) unveiled (26-Apr-2018) its new multi channel ground transportation platform, offering travel managers and travelers access to more than 750 ground operators in more than 2000 cities in 18 countries. Integrated ground transport options include black cars, taxis, limos, airport express trains and shuttles, plus ridesharing via a recently announced partnership with Lyft. The platform equips clients with a GDS-agnostic solution that seamlessly captures and manages ground bookings in one place, regardless of whether the booking was made online, offline or via the American Express GBT mobile app. The platform is customisable at both company and traveller level, and can evolve as corporate travel policy requirements and individual preferences change. The platform offering includes:

Access to 24/7 global customer service and negotiated supplier discounts;

Promotion of corporate duty of care through 'Global Trip Record' integration and connection into GBT's 'Expert Care' travel disruption and risk management platform;

Flight status monitoring in real-time;

Attachment of ground bookings to existing trips, so air, hotel and ground reservations are displayed as one itinerary;

Secure data and privacy standards;

Access to reporting and benchmarking data;

Advice on programme optimisation for travel managers;

Ability for travel counsellors to edit bookings remotely on behalf of the traveller;

Editing and viewing bookings on all portals, including all GDS platforms;

The platform is currently in pilot with early adopter clients in North America and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. [more - original PR]