5-May-2021 10:56 AM
American Express Global Business Travel agrees to acquire Egencia from Expedia Group
American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) placed (04-May-2021) a binding offer to acquire Egencia, Expedia Group's corporate travel business. As part of the transaction, Expedia Group would become a shareholder in, and enter a long-term strategic commercial agreement with GBT. Egencia, would be placed into the GBT family, and GBT would continue to invest in the Egencia brand, its people and technology, as part of the world's leading business travel platform. The proposed deal is subject to consultation by Expedia Group and Egencia with their applicable employee representatives, as well as customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals. [more - original PR]