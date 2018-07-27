American CEO 'very bullish' on future despite perhaps 'most challenging quarter' since 2013 merger

American Airlines Group CEO and chairman Doug Parker described (26-Jul-2018) 2Q2018 as "perhaps the most challenging quarter" for the airline since its merger with US Airways in 2013. Mr Parker referred to the "extremely trying" operational disruption at its PSA Airlines subsidiary, higher fuel prices which increased expenses by more than USD700 million, and its revenues which have begun to trail the rate of increase at its largest competitors. Fuel expenses are expected to increase by more than USD2 billion in 2018, although "we expect 2018 earnings to be lower than last year". Mr Parker said these near term challenges "not dampen our long-term excitement" about the airline's future. American is taking "aggressive action now" to return to prior profitability levels even at these much higher fuel prices, including aircraft delivery deferrals, lowered capacity growth and reduced non fuel-related expenses. Capacity growth for 2019 will be lower than competitions and focused on "top-performing" hubs at Dallas/Fort Worth and Charlotte. Mr Parker concluded: "We are confident these actions will return American to both revenue outperformance and earnings growth in 2019 and beyond. As a result, we are very bullish on the future of American Airlines". [more - original PR]