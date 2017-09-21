AAAE urges airlines to stop opposing PFC increase in light of DoT baggage collection fee data

American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) renewed (20-Sep-2017) its call for the US airline industry to drop their opposition to a pending bipartisan proposal in US Congress to increase the Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) cap in light recent results confirming airline baggage fees reached USD1.2 billion in Q2FY2017. AAAE president and CEO Todd Hauptli stated: "Why do airlines think a bag fee is good and an airport facility fee is bad? Because one goes in their pocket and the other builds facilities that can increase competition, resulting in lower fares". He said: "We need policymakers to look past the self serving arguments of airline executives and take meaningful steps to address airport infrastructure needs by approving the bipartisan proposal in Congress to adjust the antiquated federal cap on local airport user fees". According to the US Department of Transportation, airlines collected nearly USD1.2 billion in baggage fees during Q2FY2017, a new record and the fifth consecutive quarter that bag fees exceeded USD1 billion. Airlines also collected USD737 million in reservation change and cancellation fees during the second quarter. [more - original PR]