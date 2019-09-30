30-Sep-2019 10:27 AM
American Airlines winding down agreements with LATAM Airlines
American Airlines announced (28-Sep-2019) it will gradually suspend its existing agreements with LATAM Airlines over the next few months. American Airlines stated new codeshare bookings have been suspended, but the carrier will continue to accept passengers and baggage of ticketed LATAM passengers scheduled to fly with American, in accordance with existing interline and oneworld agreements. LATAM Airlines will also continue to accept American Airlines passengers. [more - original PR]