Loading
23-Aug-2024 10:40 AM

American Airlines VP international: Industry needs to collectively 'rally round' on sustainability

American Airlines VP international operations José Freig, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, commented (22-Aug-2024) on industry cooperation on sustainability, stating: "We all collectively need to rally around it". Regarding sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), Mr Freig said: "There's not enough SAF to go round" and it is "definitely a priority" for governments to invest in SAF production.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More