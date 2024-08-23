23-Aug-2024 10:40 AM
American Airlines VP international: Industry needs to collectively 'rally round' on sustainability
American Airlines VP international operations José Freig, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, commented (22-Aug-2024) on industry cooperation on sustainability, stating: "We all collectively need to rally around it". Regarding sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), Mr Freig said: "There's not enough SAF to go round" and it is "definitely a priority" for governments to invest in SAF production.