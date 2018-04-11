Loading
11-Apr-2018 3:52 PM

American Airlines to take delivery of 22 mainline aircraft in 2018

American Airlines confirmed (10-Apr-2018) it expects to take delivery of 22 mainline aircraft in 2018, comprising 16 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and six 787-9 aircraft. The carrier expects to retire 19 MD80 mainline aircraft, and reduce its regional fleet count by four aircraft. The carrier will add nine Bombardier CRJ-700, six Embraer 175 and 28 E140s, while removing 33 CRJ-200s, three Dash 8-100 and 11 Dash 8-300 aircraft. [more - original PR]

