American Airlines to return 737 MAX to service from late Dec-2020

American Airlines announced (18-Nov-2020) plans to resume scheduled service with Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on daily Miami-New York LaGuardia service from 29-Dec-2020 to 04-Jan-2021. The carrier's approximately 2600 737 pilots will complete the necessary US FAA training for the aircraft, which will include both computer based and simulator training. The 737 MAX will also undertake non commercial flights in early Dec-2020, so as to demonstrate its safety. Passengers who do not wish to travel on the aircraft will be provided flexibility for re-accommodation. From Jan-2021 onwards, American Airlines will phase more 737 MAXs into revenue service, with up to 36 departures to take place from Miami, dependent on the day. [more - original PR]