7-Feb-2019 8:47 AM
American Airlines to relocate operations at New York JFK Airport
American Airlines announced (06-Feb-2019) plans to relocate operations at New York John F Kennedy International Airport to terminal 8 in 2022, alongside codeshare partner British Airways. American and British will invest USD344 million in the terminal during the next three years, adding five widebody gates and four adjacent widebody hard stands, improved baggage systems, new lounges, a premium check in space and upgraded concessions and retail options. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]