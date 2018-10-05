Become a CAPA Member
5-Oct-2018 1:00 PM

American Airlines to pursue USD1bn in cost efficiencies across four projects

American Airlines stated (02-Oct-2018 ) plans to pursue efficiencies via the following projects:

  • USD250 million by integrated ops: Aircraft taxi management technologies, hotel booking management, fuel initiatives, flight, route and rerouting planning systems and aircraft warranty recovery optimisation;
  • USD300 million by passenger experience: New airport ramp technologies, cargo operating system, airport overtime assignment system, IROPS voucher system and flight attendant integration;
  • USD200 million by strategic planning: Utilise wholly owned pilot capacity to insource flying from affiliate partners, improve asset/gate utilisation at hub airports, simplify fleet and further shift to dual class regional jets, primarily at wholly owned carriers;
  • USD250 million by other: Improve workers' compensation case management, optimise medical and pharmacy plan, improve hotel procurement and expand direct connect technology. [more - original PR

