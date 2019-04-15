American Airlines to ground 737 MAX aircraft until Aug-2019

American Airlines chairman and CEO Doug Parker and president Robert Isom stated (14-Apr-2019) the airline plans to extend the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft until 19-Aug-2019. Approximately 115 services per day will be cancelled, representing approximately 1.5% of the airline's daily operations in summer 2019. The airline is "highly confident" the MAX aircraft will be recertified before 19-Aug-2019, but will extend cancellations through summer 2019 to more reliably plan for the peak travel season. The carrier expects to bring MAX aircraft back into service as spares in summer 2019, once recertified. [more - original PR]