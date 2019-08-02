Become a CAPA Member
2-Aug-2019 11:34 AM

American Airlines to finance aircraft through new pass through trusts

American Airlines announced (01-Aug-2019) plans to create pass through trusts which will issue class AA, class A and class B pass through certificates, series 2019-1. The equipment notes will be issued to finance the following aircraft: 

  • A321-231S: Six, delivered from Dec-2015 to May-2016;
  • Boeing 737-800: Three, delivered from Jan-2016 to Feb-2016;
  • 787-8: Three, delivered in May-2015 and Feb-2016;
  • Embraer E175LR: Nine, delivered from Apr-2015 to Jul-2019;
  • A321-253NX: Seven, scheduled for delivery from Jun-2020 to Sep-2020;
  • E175LR: Seven, scheduled for delivery from Sep-2019 to Jan-2020. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

