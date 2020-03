American Airlines to drastically cut domestic, international capacity in Apr/May-2020

American Airlines announced (27-Mar-2020) it will reduce international capacity by 80% to 90% year-on-year in both Apr-2020 and May-2020, due to significantly decreased passenger demand and travel restrictions. Additionally, domestic capacity will be cut by 60% to 70% in Apr-2020 and 70% to 80% in May-2020. Service to Kona, Lihue and Maui is suspended in Apr-2020, however daily Los Angeles-Honolulu service will continue. [more - original PR]