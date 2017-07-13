American Airlines sees improvement in TRASM guidance due to higher pax yields

American Airlines stated (12-Jul-2017) it expects 2Q2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up approximately 5% to 6% year-on-year, compared to prior guidance of 3.5% to 5.5%. The carrier attributed the improvement in TRASM to higher passenger yields, with particular strength in the domestic, Central/South American, and Caribbean regions. American also now expects its 2Q2017 pre-tax margin (excluding special items) to be between 13% and 14%, versus previous guidance of 12% to 14%. [more - original PR]