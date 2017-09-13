American Airlines adjusts 3Q2017 expectations due to Hurricane Irma

American Airlines stated (12-Sep-2017) it now expects 3Q2017 pre-tax margin to be between 8.5% and 10.5%, compared to previous guidance of 10% and 12%. The carrier said Hurricane Irma caused closures at 40 airports in Florida and the Caribbean, including its hub at Miami International Airport, resulting in more than 5000 flight cancellations. Based on preliminary estimates of the financial impact of the storm, American now expects 3Q2017 TRASM to be approximately flat to up 1% year-on-year. American continues to believe 4Q2017 TRASM growth will exceed 3Q2017 growth. [more - original PR]