American Airlines returns USD986m to shareholders in 2018

American Airlines returned (24-Jan-2019) USD986 million to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in FY2018. American Airlines chairman and CEO Doug Parker said the airline expects "strong" pre tax earnings growth in 2019, with diluted earnings per share to increase approximately 40% compared to 2018, excluding special items. 1Q2019 pre tax margin is expected to be from 2.5% to 4%, with FY2019 earnings per diluted share between USD5.50 and USD7.50. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]