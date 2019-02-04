American Airlines receives first A321neo

American Airlines received (01-Feb-2019) its first A321neo. The aircraft, one of 100 ordered for delivery over the next few years, seats 196 passengers and features WiFi, power at every seat, free wireless entertainment and free live television. The A321neo is American's first aircraft to be equipped with XL overhead bins, with plans to retrofit its existing A321s with the same bins later in 2019. The Tech Ops - PIT team will install ViaSat satellite WiFi on the aircraft, as well as conduct general operational checks and add interior and exterior place cards. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]