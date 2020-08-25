25-Aug-2020 8:59 AM
American Airlines receives EPA approval to add SurfaceWise2 spraying solution to cleaning programme
American Airlines received (24-Aug-2020) approval from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to add the SurfaceWise2 electrostatic spraying solution from Allied BioScience to its cleaning and safety programme. SurfaceWise2 is designed to create a protective layer on surfaces that will actively kill viruses for up to seven days. The solution will be deployed in the coming months and will be used on surfaces inside aircraft throughout American Airlines' fleet, including American Eagle regional partners. [more - original PR - American Airlines] [more - original PR - US EPA]