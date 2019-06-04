American Airlines, Qantas Airways welcome US DoT tentative approval of JBA
American Airlines and Qantas Airways welcomed (03-Jun-2019) the US Department of Transportation's (DoT) tentative approval of the proposed joint business agreement (JBA) for operations between the US and Australia and New Zealand. Both airlines intend to launch several routes within the first two years of JBA implementation, with Qantas expected to announce details of new routes from Brisbane to Chicago O'Hare and San Francisco once final approval is received. Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce noted the JBA will "deepen" the partnership between the airlines, providing "new routes, better flight connections and more frequent flyer benefits". A final decision from the DoT is expected in the next few weeks. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - US DoT]