American Airlines partners with Daon to trial VeriFLY app

American Airlines announced (12-Nov-2020) a partnership with Daon to trial its VeriFLY mobile wellness wallet solution, for passengers travelling from Miami to Montego Bay and Kingston, effective 18-Nov-2020. Passengers may test the solution at no cost. The solution is designed to make COVID-19 testing and documentation requirements more easily understandable for passengers, and will ensure travellers have completed the necessary requirements via a digital verification. [more - original PR]