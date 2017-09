American Airlines stated (28-Sep-2017) it plans to complete the roll out of its premium economy class by 4Q2018. The carrier is approximately 26% finished for 3Q2017, with plans to move towards a 76% completion rate in 4Q2017 and 88% by 1Q2018. American is also 69% finished retrofitting widebody aircraft with satellite WiFi and 1% finished outfitting domestic aircraft. The retrofitting of premium economy on widebody aircraft is approximately 6% finished. [more - original PR]