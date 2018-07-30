Become a CAPA Member
American Airlines outlines guidance for 3Q2018, cuts back capacity due to fuel price environment

American Airlines Group outlined(26-Jul-2018) the following guidance for 3Q2018:

  • Revenue: TRASM to increase between 1.0% and 3.0% year-on-year;
  • Fuel: Average fuel cost to range between USD2.22 and USD2.27 per gallon of consolidated jet fuel;
  • Capacity: In light of the current fuel price environment, the carrier reduced its planned capacity growth rate for the remainder of 2018:
    • System capacity to increase 3.3% year-on-year in 3Q2018 while FY2018 capacity is expected to increase 2.2% year-on-year;
    • Domestic capacity expected to increase 2.5% year-on-year;
    • International capacity expected to be up approximately 1.5% year-on-year. [more - original PR]

