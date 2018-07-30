American Airlines lowers capacity growth guidance for 2018 as it optimises network

American Airlines Group lowered (26-Jul-2018) capacity growth rates for 3Q2018 by approximately 0.6 percentage points and by approximately 1.0 percentage point for 4Q2018, compared to its previous guidance, as it continues to optimise its network. The airline now expects its 3Q2018 capacity to be up approximately 3.3%, 4Q2018 capacity by 1.6% and FY2018 by 2.2% year-on-year. [more - original PR]