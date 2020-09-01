1-Sep-2020 9:22 AM
American Airlines Group updates policies to include no change fees and other benefits
American Airlines Group announced (31-Aug-2020) the following policy updates, in order to enhance the travel experience:
- Elimination of all change fees for first class, business class, premium economy and main cabin (except basic economy) for all domestic services and services to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, effective immediately. Passengers may also keep the full value of original tickets if they change travel plans prior to the scheduled travel date;
- Passengers will be able to travel standby on a frequency departing the same day of their original departure to the same destination at no charge, effective 01-Oct-2020. This includes domestic and international travel, regardless of ticket purchased;
- Passengers who purchase basic economy tickets from 01-Oct-2020 will be able to purchase upgrades, priority boarding, preferred/main cabin Extra seats and same day confirmed travel changes;
- AAdvantage members who achieved Elite status with the AAdvantage programme will receive benefits no matter what ticket they purchase, and will be able to access upgrade privileges, elite seat privileges and same day confirmed flight change benefit if they purchase a basic economy fare. This change will become effective later in autumn 2020;
- Basic economy tickets will no longer earn elite qualifying dollars, miles or segments towards future status, effective 01-Jan-2021. [more - original PR]