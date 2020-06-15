American Airlines Group to reduce operating, capital expenditure by more than USD13.5bn in 2020

American Airlines Group reported (12-Jun-2020) the removal of more than USD13.5 billion from its operating and capital budgets for 2020, due to improvements in demand, a reduction in cash refund activity and cost reductions in expenses for maintenance, marketing, events and training, airport facilities, salaries and benefits and other volume related expenses. Consequently, the company's cash burn rate has decelerated from more than USD100 million per day in Apr-2020 to approximately USD40 million per day expected for Jun-2020, compared to the previous forecast of USD50 million per day. American Airlines is working to reduce cash burn to approximately zero by the end of 2020, as demand picks up and cost initiatives gain traction. Liquidity is forecast to be approximately USD11 billion as of 30-Jun-2020, assuming the reception of a secured loan worth USD4.75 billion under the CARES Act. [more - original PR]