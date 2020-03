American Airlines Group to reduce international capacity by 75%

American Airlines Group announced (14-Mar-2020) plans to reduce international capacity by 75% year-on-year from 16-Mar-2020 to 06-May-2020, due to the effects of coronavirus on travel demand. However, it plans to maintain short haul service to destinations such as Canada and Mexico. It also projects domestic capacity will fall 20% in Apr-2020 and 30% in May-2020. The following changes have been made to its Asia Pacific schedule: