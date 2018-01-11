Loading
11-Jan-2018 8:29 AM

American Airlines outlines 4Q2017 expectations

American Airlines outlined (10-Jan-2018) the following expectations for 4Q2017:

  • TRASM to increase 5% to 6% year-on-year, versus previous guidance of 2.5% to 4.5%, due primarily to improving yields in all geographic regions and higher than expected domestic close-in bookings;
  • Pre-tax margin expected to range from 6.5% to 7%, vs previous guidance of 4.5% to 6.5%;
  • CASM expected to be up approximately 5.5% in 2017, while consolidated CASM is expected to increase 4% due to salary and benefit increases, higher revenue related expenses and higher depreciation and amortisation resulting from increased capex;
  • 2017 total system capacity expected to be up 1%, while FY2017 domestic consolidated capacity is flat year on year. International capacity is up 4%;
  • Approximately USD7.6 billion in total available liquidity, comprising unrestricted cash and undrawn revolver capacity;
  • Mainline jet fuel expected to range from USD1.88 to USD1.93 per gallon in 4Q2017 [more - original PR]

