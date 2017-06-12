American Airlines Group reports stable traffic growth in May-2017

American Airlines Group reported (09-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights in May-2017:

Passengers: 17.4 million, stable year-on-year; Mainline: 12.7 million, +0.3%; Regional: 4.7 million, -1.0%;

Passenger traffic (RPMs): +2.6%; Domestic: -1.5%; International +10.6%; Atlantic: +13.6%; Latin America: +1.6%; Pacific: +23.3%; Mainline: +2.9%; Regional: +0.1%;

Passenger load factor: 82.1%, +0.2ppt; Domestic: 85.5%, -0.6ppt; International: 78.7%, +2.4ppts; Atlantic: 78.2%, +6.6ppts; Latin America: 77.2%, -2.3ppts; Pacific: 83.1%, +0.7ppt; Mainline: 82.7%, +0.4ppt; Regional: 77.0%, -1.8ppt. [more - original PR]



The group continues to expect its 2Q2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up approximately 3.5% to 5.5% year-over-year. In addition, the group continues to expect its 2Q pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 12% and 14%.