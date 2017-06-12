12-Jun-2017 9:11 AM
American Airlines Group reports stable traffic growth in May-2017
American Airlines Group reported (09-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights in May-2017:
- Passengers: 17.4 million, stable year-on-year;
- Mainline: 12.7 million, +0.3%;
- Regional: 4.7 million, -1.0%;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +2.6%;
- Domestic: -1.5%;
- International +10.6%;
- Atlantic: +13.6%;
- Latin America: +1.6%;
- Pacific: +23.3%;
- Mainline: +2.9%;
- Regional: +0.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.1%, +0.2ppt;
- Domestic: 85.5%, -0.6ppt;
- International: 78.7%, +2.4ppts;
- Atlantic: 78.2%, +6.6ppts;
- Latin America: 77.2%, -2.3ppts;
- Pacific: 83.1%, +0.7ppt;
- Mainline: 82.7%, +0.4ppt;
- Regional: 77.0%, -1.8ppt. [more - original PR]
The group continues to expect its 2Q2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up approximately 3.5% to 5.5% year-over-year. In addition, the group continues to expect its 2Q pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 12% and 14%.