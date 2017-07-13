American Airlines Group pax down 1% at 17.9m in Jun-2017, cargo traffic up 16%

American Airlines Group reported (12-Jun-2017) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

American Airlines Group: “The company expects its second quarter 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up approximately 5 percent to 6 percent year-over-year. This compares to prior guidance which had TRASM up 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent. The improvement in TRASM from prior guidance is driven primarily by higher passenger yields, with particular strength in the Domestic, Central/South American, and Caribbean regions. The company now expects its second quarter pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 13 percent and 14 percent versus its previous guidance of 12 percent to 14 percent.” Source: Company statement, 12-Jul-2017.