10-Aug-2017 7:52 AM

American Airlines Group pax down 2% at 18.3m in Jul-2017, cargo traffic up 22%

American Airlines Group reported (09-Aug-2017) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Jul-2017:

  • Passengers: 18.3 million, -1.5% year-on-year;
  • Revenue passenger miles: +0.8%;
  • Passenger load factor: 84.3%, -0.9ppt;
    • Domestic: 86.6%, -0.8ppt;
    • International: 83.0%, +0.3ppt;
      • Europe: 81.2%, +0.9ppt;
      • Latin America: 84.8%, +0.7ppt;
      • Asia Pacific: 83.9%, -2.5ppts;
  • Cargo traffic: +21.9%. [more - original PR]

American Airlines Group: "The company continues to expect its third quarter 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up approximately 0.5 percent to 2.5 percent year-over-year. In addition, the company also continues to expect its third quarter pre-tax margin excluding special items1 to be between 10 percent and 12 percent." Source: Company statement, 09-Aug-2017.

