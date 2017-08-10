American Airlines Group pax down 2% at 18.3m in Jul-2017, cargo traffic up 22%

American Airlines Group reported (09-Aug-2017) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Jul-2017:
- Passengers: 18.3 million, -1.5% year-on-year;
- Revenue passenger miles: +0.8%;
- Domestic: -2.2%;
- International: +6.3%;
- Europe: +5.8%;
- Latin America: +3.9%;
- Asia Pacific: +13.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.3%, -0.9ppt;
- Domestic: 86.6%, -0.8ppt;
- International: 83.0%, +0.3ppt;
- Europe: 81.2%, +0.9ppt;
- Latin America: 84.8%, +0.7ppt;
- Asia Pacific: 83.9%, -2.5ppts;
- Cargo traffic: +21.9%. [more - original PR]
American Airlines Group: "The company continues to expect its third quarter 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up approximately 0.5 percent to 2.5 percent year-over-year. In addition, the company also continues to expect its third quarter pre-tax margin excluding special items1 to be between 10 percent and 12 percent." Source: Company statement, 09-Aug-2017.