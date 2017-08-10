American Airlines Group pax down 2% at 18.3m in Jul-2017, cargo traffic up 22%

American Airlines Group reported (09-Aug-2017) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Jul-2017:

American Airlines Group: "The company continues to expect its third quarter 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up approximately 0.5 percent to 2.5 percent year-over-year. In addition, the company also continues to expect its third quarter pre-tax margin excluding special items1 to be between 10 percent and 12 percent." Source: Company statement, 09-Aug-2017.