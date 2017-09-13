American Airlines Group pax up 2% at 18.0m in Aug-2017, cargo traffic up 23%

American Airlines Group reported (12-Sep-2017) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Aug-2017:

American Airlines Group: "The company now expects its third quarter 2017 TRASM to be approximately flat to up one per cent year-over-year. Including the impact of higher fuel costs for the quarter, the company now expects its third quarter 2017 pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 8.5 per cent and 10.5 per cent vs. the company's previous guidance of between 10 per cent and 12 per cent. The company continues to believe that fourth quarter TRASM growth will exceed third quarter growth." Source: Company statement, 12-Sep-2017.