27-Jul-2018

American Airlines Group profits decline by more than 30% in 2Q2018 as fuel costs increase

American Airlines Group reported (26-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total operating revenue: USD11,643 million, +3.7% year-on-year;
      • Passenger: USD10,674 million, +3.1%;
      • Cargo: USD261 million, +19.4%;
    • Total operating costs: USD10,615 million, +10.3%;
      • Labour: USD3093 million, +1.8%;
      • Fuel: USD2103 million, +39.3%;
    • Operating profit: USD1028 million, -35.7%;
    • Net profit: USD566 million, -34.5%;
    • Passengers: 53.1 million, +2.4%;
    • Yield: USD 17.56 cents, +1.0%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 14.64 cents, +1.5%;
    • Total revenue per ASM: USD 15.97 cents, +2.1%;
    • Cargo yield: USD 34.00 cents, +8.9%;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 14.56 cents, +8.5%;
    • Cost per ASM excl special items and fuel: USD 10.83 cents, +2.4%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total operating revenue: USD22,044 million, +4.7%;
      • Passenger: USD20,154 million, +4.2%;
      • Cargo: USD488 million, +19.1%;
    • Total operating costs: USD20,585 million, +10.0%;
      • Labour: USD6111 million, +3.6%;
      • Fuel: USD3866 million, +32.8%;
    • Operating profit: USD1459 million, -37.5%;
    • Net profit: USD753 million, -37.5%;
    • Passengers: 100.7 million, +2.6%;
    • Yield: USD 17.72 cents, +1.2%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 14.53 cents, +2.2%;
    • Total revenue per ASM: USD 15.89 cents, +2.8%;
    • Cargo yield: USD 33.54 cents, +8.1%;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 14.84 cents, +7.9%;
    • Cost per ASM excl special items and fuel: USD 11.18 cents, +2.6%;
    • Total assets: USD52,622 million;
    • Cash and short term investments: USD4674 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD53,491 million. [more - original PR]

